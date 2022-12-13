Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 3.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 226,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 15,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,956,529. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

