Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Trading 9.7% Higher

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.94. 54,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,426,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fisker from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fisker from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Insider Activity

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 75.88% and a negative net margin of 669,901.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker acquired 33,700 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,797.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock valued at $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Fisker by 40.2% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fisker by 34.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fisker during the second quarter worth $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.