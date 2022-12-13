Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,465. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
