FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.79. Approximately 10,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.
FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.