FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.79. Approximately 10,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 26,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

