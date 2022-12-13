Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.81 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE FLO opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

