Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Flowserve Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

