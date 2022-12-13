Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Update

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCSMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,724. Focus Graphite has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Featured Stories

