Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.09

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $15,071,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $9,771,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 54.4% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 909,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 320,272 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 201,466 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

