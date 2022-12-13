Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 2,185 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $76.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $87.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.