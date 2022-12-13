Fragasso Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRL opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.59, for a total transaction of $212,544.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,422.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.42.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

