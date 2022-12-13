Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 6,895 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.9% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $4,301,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 22,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 136.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 178,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,054,000 after buying an additional 103,025 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

