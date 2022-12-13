Fragasso Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,499 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.5% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 20,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.92.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHI stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.