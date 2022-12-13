Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 554.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 219,763 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 288.7% in the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,124,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.14.

