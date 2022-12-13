Fragasso Group Inc. Invests $5.81 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.8% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 612.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $567.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $222.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.11.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

