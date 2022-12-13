Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 699 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

