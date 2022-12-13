Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $102.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

