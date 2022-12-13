Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

