Francis Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,877,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 31.8% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

