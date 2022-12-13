Francis Financial Inc. Takes $5.62 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

