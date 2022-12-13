Frank C. Kulaszewicz Sells 443 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.21, for a total value of $114,387.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,594.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. 1,354,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.89. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

