Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.46. Approximately 101,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 238,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.
Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $215,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $235,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000.
