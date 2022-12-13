Fruits (FRTS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $173,525.59

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $22.53 million and $173,525.59 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

