Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 199.3% from the November 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,668. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

