Fundamentun LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.6 %

APD stock opened at $319.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.68. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $320.95. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

