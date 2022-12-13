Fundamentun LLC Has $10.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 170.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $227.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.45.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.