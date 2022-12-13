Fundamentun LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

