Fundamentun LLC Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $4,002,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 74.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

HON stock opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.83. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.