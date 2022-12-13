Fundamentun LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $486.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

