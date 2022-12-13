Fundamentun LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 340.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. The company has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

