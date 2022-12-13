Fundamentun LLC Purchases 456 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

