Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.80.

GANX opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.13.

Gain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.49% and a negative net margin of 7,734.29%. Research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

