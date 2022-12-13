Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 2.3 %

GLXZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. 36,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,549. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.