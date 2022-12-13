Gartner (NYSE:IT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $359.08

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $359.08 and last traded at $355.55, with a volume of 1777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

Gartner Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total transaction of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 4.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

