Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.32 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, Gas has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00012970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $137.26 million and $16.67 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00518209 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $904.55 or 0.05058102 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,490.83 or 0.30703891 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
