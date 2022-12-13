Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GTES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.28.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.13 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

