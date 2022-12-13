GateToken Hits Market Capitalization of $383.93 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. GateToken has a total market cap of $383.93 million and $2.50 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00020331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.58254647 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $2,319,601.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

