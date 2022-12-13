General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $98.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

NYSE:GE opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $73.41. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

