General Mills Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 106.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 83.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 26.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

