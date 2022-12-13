Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Generation Income Properties Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Generation Income Properties stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $7.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Generation Income Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
