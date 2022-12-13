Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

