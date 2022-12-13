GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 824,253 shares.The stock last traded at $29.38 and had previously closed at $28.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 555.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 37.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,543,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after buying an additional 958,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 794,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,399,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

