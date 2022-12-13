Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,781 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 816.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Southside Bancshares accounts for 0.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 545.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 10,128.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

SBSI stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.13). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In other news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,143 shares in the company, valued at $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

