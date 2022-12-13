Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 98,606 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 98,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $181,435.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,415,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,723,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 32,499,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,302,234. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,575,106 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after acquiring an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123,775 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,190,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNA. Raymond James cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.