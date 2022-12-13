Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Short Interest Up 425.0% in November

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GJNSY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 263.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 202.00 to 195.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 220.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.50.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

