Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBCI. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $54.09 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.18 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 29.68%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 21,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

