Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $60.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 262.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.40. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.