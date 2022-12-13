Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.77% of Global X Education ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Education ETF Stock Performance

EDUT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580. Global X Education ETF has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

Global X Education ETF shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, December 20th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, December 20th.

