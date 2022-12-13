Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

Shares of CATH traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 2,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,911. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $59.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

