GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Price Performance

GOGN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,472. GoGreen Investments has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth $152,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GoGreen Investments during the third quarter worth $926,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoGreen Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 10.0% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 644,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

