Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a growth of 426.9% from the November 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Sun Education Group Stock Up 14.3 %

NASDAQ:GSUN opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43. Golden Sun Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Golden Sun Education Group Company Profile

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

